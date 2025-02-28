Top UFC flyweight Manel Kape found BJJ “very gay” when he first started

It’s safe to say Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) doesn’t come naturally to top UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape.

Angola’s Kape, who is now the UFC’s No. 6-ranked flyweight contender, got his start in combat sports as a boxer. As he transitioned into MMA, however, he needed to learn the grappling components of the sport, including BJJ.

He admits he struggled with the grappling art when he first started learning it. In fact, as he told former UFC and ONE Championship flyweight king Demetrious Johnson this week, he found BJJ “very gay” when he first encountered it.

“It was challenging for me,” Kape told Johnson on MightyCast. “I went to jiu jitsu, because I think jiu jitsu is bullsh*t. I would say ‘this is very gay, gay style,’ you know? [My coaches and training partners] would tell me ‘this is not gay.’ It was pretty weird.”

See the full interview between the two flyweight stars below: