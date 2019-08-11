UFC Uruguay Bonuses: Vicente Luque and Mike Perry win Fight of the Night for crazy war

The UFC handed out the Fight of the Night award and two Performance of the Night awards for the most exemplary fights at UFC Uruguay. The four bonus winners each took home $50,000 for their efforts.

The promotion revealed following the event that Fight of the Night went to welterweights Vicente Luque and Mike Perry for their crazy three-round war in the co-main event. Luque won the fight by split decision in a back-and-forth battle that saw Perry suffer one of the worst broken noses in the history of mixed martial arts. At least Perry will have some extra cash for his troubles to make up for the nasty break he suffered in this fight.

Also winning bonuses for Performance of the Night were women’s flyweight prospect Veronica Macedo for her first-round armbar submission over Poliana Viana to open up the card, and light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir for his brutal second-round knockout over Ilir Latifi on the main card. Both Macedo and Oezdemir snapped three-fight losing streaks with their vicious finishes, earning some cool bonus money for their troubles.

There were a few fighters who had noteworthy performances who did not receive bonus checks. On the main card, middleweight Rodolfo Vieira had a tremendous UFC debut with a second-round arm-triangle choke submission win over Oskar Piechota. On the prelims, heavyweight Ciryl Gane also picked up an arm-triangle choke submission win in his own UFC debut win over Raphael Pessoa. And also on the prelims, Rogerio Bontorin opened up a nasty cut on the head of Raulian Paiva that lead to a first-round TKO doctor stoppage. Neither of these three fighters received a bonus despite getting the finishes in their fights.

Do you think the UFC got the post-fight bonuses at UFC Uruguay correct, or is there someone else you believe deserved a bonus?