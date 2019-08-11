Leon Edwards calls Jorge Masvidal a ‘p*ssy’ and a ‘journeyman’ in Twitter rant

One of the guest fighters at UFC Uruguay was welterweight star Jorge Masivdal, and the American Top Team product once again went after rival Leon Edwards during his media scrum with reporters. ‘Gamebred’ went so far as to say he would ‘murder’ Edwards inside the Octagon when and if they ever do meet.

Edwards heard what Masvidal had to say, and the Brit took to Twitter to launch a rant against his arch rival.

Here’s what Edwards had to say to Masvidal about his comments.

Shut the fuck up your a pussy, you will do nothing your a journey man stop chatting shit n let’s make the fight #runjorgerun — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 11, 2019

The two welterweight contenders have appeared to be on a collision course since earlier this year during their run-in backstage at UFC London. Masvidal knocked out Darren Till that night then became a superstar when he needed just five seconds to finish Ben Askren with a flying knee at UFC 239. Edwards, meanwhile, jumped into the top-five of the welterweight division with his win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio.

These two have not stopped yapping at each other on social media ever since. However, Masvidal says that wants to wait for a title shot. He knows that his friend Colby Covington is next for Kamaru Usman, but his team says he will wait for the next title shot after that. Edwards, on the other hand, is doing his best to try and rope Masvidal into a fight against him right now. Even if these two don’t end up fighting next, it seems very likely we will see them go at each other sooner or later inside the Octagon.

Do you think the UFC should do everything they can to book this fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards next, or should Masvidal continue to wait for his title shot?