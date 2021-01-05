UFC Twitter account sends out DMs stating Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 is now for the lightweight title

The first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021 will see the returning Conor McGregor rematch Dustin Poirier — and it may end up being for a title after all.

On Monday, those within the MMA community began revealing Twitter messages that they received from the official UFC Twitter account about UFC 257 event info. This, of course, is the event where Poirier and McGregor will be headlining on Jan. 23.

When speaking to the UFC DM chatbot, as you follow along with the conversation and ask for the next event details, the chatbot notes a little something that would be news to the public.

Cats out the bag https://t.co/ordzVowe1u pic.twitter.com/OZBC3vPWa3 — Blaine Henry – Fight Library (@BlaineHenryTFL) January 5, 2021

“Don’t miss Poirier take on McGregor for the lightweight title bout. Who do you think will walk out of the Octagon with the W.?” the UFC chatbot says.

BJPenn.com has reached out to the promotion seeking confirmation of the additional wrinkle to the fight but has yet to hear back. After hopping in the DMs with the chatbot for an extended “conversation,” the bot reiterates; “With the lightweight title bout at stake, UFC 257 has 1 epic main event!”

Shortly after the detail was noticed by the community, McGregor himself would take to Twitter to make a promise.

I promise a masterpiece. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 5, 2021

It’s public knowledge that UFC President Dana White and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov are planning to meet for a discussion. At UFC 254, Nurmagomedov declared his retirement from MMA after amassing a 29-0 record. On that night he successfully defended his title for a third time by submitting Justin Gaethje via second-round triangle.

Among “The Eagle’s” other two title defenses were the two men set to do battle in UFC 257’s main event. Poirier rebounded from the loss to Nurmagomedov in his most recent outing in June 2020 with a Fight of the Year candidate opposite Dan Hooker.

As for McGregor, it will have been a full year once he steps foot back into the Octagon on the 23rd. His last time out being a quick 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone at welterweight.