Tony Ferguson reflects on tough year, promises “biggest and meanest” version of ‘El Cucuy’ in 2021

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson reflected on what was a tough year for him in 2020, promising to be “biggest and meanest” in 2021.

Ferguson had a very tough year in 2020 for various reasons. The calendar started off with Ferguson being booked to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn back in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant that fight fell apart for the fifth time. Instead of getting his dream matchup against Nurmagomedov, Ferguson instead fought Justin Gaethje for the interim belt at UFC 249 and he suffered a vicious fifth-round TKO defeat.

The loss to Gaethje stung, but UFC president Dana White said he would give Ferguson a mulligan on that one because Ferguson cut weight twice in the lead-up to the fight. However, after Ferguson dropped a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, he’s now officially lost two straight fights. From starting the year as the clear No. 1 contender at 155lbs to finishing it with a bunch of question marks meant 2020 was a very forgettable year for Ferguson.

With 2020 now officially in the rear-view mirror and 2021 upon us, Ferguson is putting the past behind him and is looking forward to having a big year. In an Instagram post, Ferguson said that he is committed to returning to the UFC in 2021 as the “biggest and meanest” version of himself that we’ve seen.

“Noise Pollution” Cleared The Board Focused On My Next 🧩 Well Alright, Put On Ma’Muddy Work Boots & Made 2020 My Bitch. Here’s To Better Business Decisions & Moar Effort In Taking New Chances There Were Some That Bailed & Some That Stayed, And For That I Am Thankful. Not Everyone Has The Same Conditioning # BeFuerteMiGente Lift Each Other Up Don’t Stop Achieving Your Dreams Be The Change You Want To See Expect 2021 To Be The Biggest Meanest Sum’A’Ma’Bish’ You’ve Eva’Seen! Embrace It w/ A Different Perspective # HoldMyBeer# HandsUpChinDown Know What Needs To Happen & Put That Plan Into Motion Keep It Green, Healthy & Look After The Herd The Only Way To Go, Is To Grow My Crew -CSO- Champ Shit Only# PandemicGames # ThePeoplesChamp# ActiveRest **Remember To Stretch** 2021 I See You.

Ferguson has yet to be booked for his next bout, but he is ranked No. 5 in the division right now so he’s still not far from title contention despite losing his last two fights. Looking at the current UFC lightweight top-10, some potential opponents for his next fight include a rematch with Gaethje, a fresh fight against Paul Felder, or fighting the loser of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier.

