UFC Tampa | Pro fighters make their picks for Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

In the main event of UFC Tampa, Joanna Jedrzejczyk returns to the strawweight division to take on Michelle Waterson. Heading into the fight, the former champion is a big favorite at -335 while ‘The Karate Hottie’ is a +255 underdog.

Ahead of the fight — which will happen after much speculation it won’t –, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. To no surprise, the majority favor Joanna Jedrzejczyk to get the job done here.

Here’s what they had to say:

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Obviously, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has a striking advantage but Michelle Waterson is more well-rounded. People have struggled to take Joanna down. I think she is really good at muay Thai and kickboxing so Waterson will have her hands full. I think Joanna wins.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: Joanna will win, she will outstrike her, she is just better around. She is powerful, too.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I would like to see Michelle Waterson win, I am a big fan. But, I think Joanna Jedrzejczyk has too much for her, I think that one should end pretty quickly.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I think Joanna gets it done. She will just be too much on the feet for Michelle and has something to prove after the layoff.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Michelle will win it. I think she has power and can go any way with it. She could take it to the ground, but she has multiple ways to win this fight.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: Joanna, she will outstrike Waterson and piece her up for a decision win.

Thomas Gifford, UFC lightweight: Joanna, she is my favorite female fighter. She got caught by Rose and then lost the second one. I think she has vengeance at strawweight and will come back and get the title.

Fighters picking Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Eryk Anders, Marvin Vettori, Steven Peterson, Max Griffin, Yorgan De Castro, Thomas Gifford

Fighters picking Michelle Waterson: Devin Clark

