UFC Rio winner open to being Ronda Rousey’s comeback fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference

One UFC women’s bantamweight fighter wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Ronda Rousey.

“Rowdy” recently made some waves when she posted a video of her recent MMA training session. The UFC Hall of Famer noted that her love for the sport was being repaired. This led some to speculate that Rousey might be swayed into a comeback fight on the UFC White House card.

Several female bantamweights would be eager to fight Rousey, including a recent UFC Rio winner. Following her second-round submission win over Irina Alekseeva, Beatriz Mesquita told reporters that a clash with Rousey would be surreal and welcomed (h/t MMAFighting).

“I’m a very big fan of Ronda, too. Ronda Rousey, she made history in MMA and she opened a lot of doors for all the women that are coming out, as well as me.

“I respect a lot all her history and everything she did to [help] women’s MMA become what it is today. So I really hope she comes back, everybody enjoys her fighting a lot, and I think that would be amazing. The armbar battle, even though I haven’t got my armbars yet, but who knows, maybe fighting her it’s going to come. I really respect her, I’m a big fan of everything she did, and I’m just happy if she’s coming back, it’s going to be amazing for the MMA world and especially for the women.”

Mesquita’s opponent this past Saturday actually calls herself “Russian Ronda.” Alekseeva entered the fight on a two-fight skid and now that she’s lost three straight, many fans are wondering if the Russian fighter will be cut.

As for Mesquita, she improved her pro MMA record to 6-0. The 34-year-old is hoping to quickly rise up the ranks to solidify her place in the women’s bantamweight division. Whether or not she faces Rousey along the way remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ronda Rousey UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira UFC entrance

UFC Rio winner Charles Oliveira calls for massive rematch against fan favorite

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returned to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Results, Pros react, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Pros react after Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Rio event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira stops Mateusz Gamrot (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the lightweight main event between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Montel Jackson.

UFC Rio Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Montel Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the men’s bantamweight co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson.

Joel Alvarez, Vicente Luque, UFC Rio, Results, UFC

UFC Rio Results: Joel Alvarez defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira, Results, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio: 'Oliveira vs. Gamrot' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry "would go back to MMA" for UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Mike Perry has recently reasserted his King of Violence status in his BKFC return, but a particular UFC card for 2026 would pique his interest in an MMA return. Perry defeated Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s inaugural foray into New Jersey at BKFC 82. ‘Platinum’ dropped Stephens multiple times in the bout en route to halting him in the fifth round, with Perry maintaining his spotless ledger in bare-knuckle fighting in the process.

UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC Vancouver's Kyle Nelson says Matt Frevola’s “been put down before", and fans are "going to see that again"

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Kyle Nelson foresees an electric fight and an emphatic ending to his UFC Vancouver fight with Matt Frevola. This was expressed in a recent interview for MMA Canada. Nelson had an online post a few months ago about how the Canadians went undefeated last time the UFC came to Vancouver, and that he has the desire to keep that trend going on October 18th.

Malcolm Wellmaker celebrates after a knockout win at UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC 322 adds surging knockout artist to stacked card featuring Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

UFC bantamweight prospect Malcolm Wellmaker adds to an intriguing card at Madison Square Garden next month.