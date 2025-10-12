UFC Rio winner open to being Ronda Rousey’s comeback fight

One UFC women’s bantamweight fighter wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Ronda Rousey.

“Rowdy” recently made some waves when she posted a video of her recent MMA training session. The UFC Hall of Famer noted that her love for the sport was being repaired. This led some to speculate that Rousey might be swayed into a comeback fight on the UFC White House card.

Several female bantamweights would be eager to fight Rousey, including a recent UFC Rio winner. Following her second-round submission win over Irina Alekseeva, Beatriz Mesquita told reporters that a clash with Rousey would be surreal and welcomed (h/t MMAFighting).

“I’m a very big fan of Ronda, too. Ronda Rousey, she made history in MMA and she opened a lot of doors for all the women that are coming out, as well as me.

“I respect a lot all her history and everything she did to [help] women’s MMA become what it is today. So I really hope she comes back, everybody enjoys her fighting a lot, and I think that would be amazing. The armbar battle, even though I haven’t got my armbars yet, but who knows, maybe fighting her it’s going to come. I really respect her, I’m a big fan of everything she did, and I’m just happy if she’s coming back, it’s going to be amazing for the MMA world and especially for the women.”

Mesquita’s opponent this past Saturday actually calls herself “Russian Ronda.” Alekseeva entered the fight on a two-fight skid and now that she’s lost three straight, many fans are wondering if the Russian fighter will be cut.

As for Mesquita, she improved her pro MMA record to 6-0. The 34-year-old is hoping to quickly rise up the ranks to solidify her place in the women’s bantamweight division. Whether or not she faces Rousey along the way remains to be seen.