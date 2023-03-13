UFC President Dana White extremely confident that Jon Jones would have beat Francis Ngannou “exactly” like he did Ciryl Gane

UFC president Dana White believes Jon Jones would defeat Francis Ngannou in a similar manner to how he defeated Ciryl Gane.

It’s no secret that Dana White isn’t Francis Ngannou’s biggest fan. After all, the former UFC heavyweight champion did turn down a huge offer to stay with the promotion.

With that being said, he did so for good reason. He wanted to improve fighter pay and improve the general working conditions for those on the UFC roster.

Dana White, meanwhile, has been implying that ‘The Predator’ simply didn’t want to fight Jon Jones. Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, there’s no denying that there was a real communication breakdown between the two.

During a recent interview, Dana gave his thoughts on what would happen if Jones and Ngannou did end up fighting.

“I’m not interested (in that fight),” White said. “I tried making that fight for two years. He didn’t want the fight. Do you know what I mean? He didn’t want the fight. He left here without even having another deal in place. And I know how the boxing world is. It’s crazy. But Francis didn’t want to do it.

White sticks it to Ngannou

“I tried to make that fight for two years, and let me tell you what, I think a lot of other people feel this way. I think that’s exactly the way the fight would’ve gone if (Ngannou) was in there, too. Him and Ciryl had a five-round war (at UFC 270 in January 2022). If Ciryl doesn’t go for that submission, Ciryl probably wins that fight at the end of the fifth round there.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

