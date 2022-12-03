UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Florida for tonight’s UFC Orlando event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland.

Thompson (16-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger was coming off wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Prior to that loss, ‘Trailblazer’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means.

Tonight’s UFC Orlando event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Rafael dos Anjos taking on Bryan Barberena.

Dos Anjos (31-14 MMA) will be returning to 170lbs following a 2-1 stint at lightweight. The former 155lbs champion is coming off a knockout loss to Rafael Fiziev in his most recent Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Bryan Barberena (18-8 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Orlando main card is a key heavyweight contest featuring Tai Tuivasa taking on Sergei Pavlovich.

Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich (16-1 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. The Russian’s lone career loss came at the hands of former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Alistair Overeem.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Orlando Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland –

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos –

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell –

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tai Tuivasa –

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze –

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus –

UFC Orlando Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe –

Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill –

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman –

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese –

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce –

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez –

Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo –

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Orlando main event between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!