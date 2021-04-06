Sodiq Yusuff expects to finish Arnold Allen and put the featherweight division on notice: “The winner is getting a top-five opponent”

Sodiq Yusuff is eager to get back into the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 2.

After Yusuff beat Andre Fili at UFC 246 in January of 2020, the Nigerian expected a big fight next time out. However, due to the pandemic, Yusuff couldn’t get a fight booked.

He was booked to face Edson Barboza on Fight Island, but due to becoming an American citizen, he couldn’t get a visa and passport in time to leave the country. Unfortunately for Yusuff, he only had one fight and saw the featherweight division move on without him.

“It was pretty rough, man. It hit my pockets real bad, that definitely sucked,” Yusuff said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “2020 was a bad year for a lot of people, so I’m not alone in that. It’s all good, we are moving on to the future.”

Although Yusuff only had one fight, he did spend a year training and getting better, which Yusuff says was a good thing.

On Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 2, Yusuff knows he’s in a good spot to remind everyone just how good he is.

“It’s a 100 percent better version,” Yusuff said. “The year sucked because I was broke and didn’t make any money. In terms of skill set wise, I’ve improved so much in every single part of the game. I can’t wait to show that on April 10.”

Not only is Yusuff eager to return, but he will do it as the co-main event. He knows the promotion sees this scrap as an important one for the featherweight division with the winner getting a top-five opponent.

“The biggest thing is the co-main event spot. Every single card I’ve been on has been a big event, McGregor, Cormier, ABC here,” Yusuff said. “After this one, the winner is getting a top-five opponent, I don’t see us dancing around any longer. The main events will also come, there are more eyes on you and improve your standing in the company.”

Against Allen, Yusuff knows the Englishman is a tough out for anyone. Allen is undefeated in the UFC, just like Yusuff, however, the Nigerian is confident in his skill set.

Yusuff expects it to be a kickboxing fight and believes he will eventually catch Allen and finish him.

“It’s evenly matched on paper but I think I’m getting the finish in this one,” Yusuff said. “Just the way my camp has been going and what I have been working on, I don’t see it going three rounds.”

If Sodiq Yusuff does finish Arnold Allen, the 27-year-old plans to call someone out as he says the goal in 2021 is to be busy and end the year in the top-five.

“Stay busy. It is time to get busy,” Yusuff concluded. “I will also try to keep my weight low and I know there are some good featherweight matchups and I’ll ask to weigh in just in case.”

Do you think Sodiq Yusuff will finish Arnold Allen?