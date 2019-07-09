Marvin Vettori wants Israel Adesanya rematch, confident he ‘will finish him’

Israel Adesanya is 17-0 as a pro mixed martial artist and 6-0 inside the UFC’s Octagon. While many of his UFC wins have looked quite effortless, others have come a little less easily, such as his second bout, which saw him defeat Marvin Vettori by split decision.

At UFC on FOX 29, Adesanya fought Vettori and ended up winning, but it was close. One judge sided with the Italian, who is still the only person to win a judge’s favor against Adesanya in the UFC. Now, the 25-year-old wants the rematch against the interim champion and is confident he not only wins but finishes Adesanya.

“I absolutely want that fight again, absolutely. It is unbelievable myself a year ago in that fight, what I was able to accomplish against him,” Marvin Vettori said to BJPENN.com. “I have gotten miles better. He has had his journey and is still having it and I have to work my way up to where he is. I’m not looking backward, and I now have to start a new journey and am ready to climb to the top.

“But, yes I plan on winning until I get that fight and it will go much differently than the first one. This time I won’t leave it to the judges as I will finish him. But, if somehow, someway he makes it the scorecards it will be total domination and very clear who wins that fight and it will be me getting my hand raised. I’m very, very confident I beat him. I know I can beat him and should have beaten him the first time.”

Whether or not the pair fight again is to be seen. Marvin Vettori has not fought since his meeting with Adesanya due to a USADA issue related to a contaminated supplement.

Would you want to see Marvin Vettori vs. Israel Adesanya 2?

