Chael Sonnen explains the one thing Joe Rogan does that other commentators can’t do

On February 12th at UFC 271, Joe Rogan who was supposed to be cageside, but was not, and didn’t provide commentary on the fights due to a ‘conflict of schedule’.

At the last minute, Michael Bisping took his place. Bisping had mixed reviews, and a fair bit of criticism on how he handled his pay-per-view debut.

In speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘ following UFC 271, Bisping said:

“Listen, it’s kind of crazy what Joe Rogan’s going through but he had a lot of support Saturday night. There were chants of Joe Rogan throughout the octagon. Listen, I don’t want to step in and make my pay-per-view debut because someone else is going through some controversy. It’s not the ideal scenario but it also, it was an honour to fill in for Joe Rogan, to be the guy that the UFC called so I’m very grateful for that opportunity.”

Dana White has come out publicly to say reports of a ‘conflict of schedule’ are ‘bull**it” and believes recent controversies concerning the N-word were the cause of his Rogans’ absence.

Chael Sonnen speaking on the ‘Bad Guy Inc’ podcast on YouTube went on to explain the one thing Joe Rogan does that other commentators don’t do.

“Joe Rogan is very representative to big things within the sport. I’ll tell you one thing that Joe does that not other people can do.

The post-fight in ring interview.

Sonnen continued:

That is one of the most difficult things you will see. Joe specifically in this moment. It is hard to do an in ring interview that isn’t painful. The persons tired, they want to say their peace to the world, not thrilled to say it to you. You’re guiding where this is going to go, not to mention 3 questions, about 45 seconds, they’re huffing and puffing and they’re out the door. It’s a tough moment.

And Joe can go in there and turn this into a conversation, a light hearted moment. Joe will keep it light and keep it playful and it’s a skill. I think Joe was born with it, I don’t think Joe could teach it.

Joe out of seniority if nothing else is the leader.”

