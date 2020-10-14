Video | Relive The Korean Zombie’s TKO win over Frankie Edgar from UFC Busan

Ahead of his fight against Brian Ortega this weekend, the UFC has released the full video o Chan Sung Jung — better known as the Korean Zombie — Frankie Edgar last year.

In front of his national fans in Busan, The Korean Zombie was able to dispatch of veteran Edgar in less than one round. It was the kind of win that really reminded the masses why TKZ is viewed as such a valid contender in the featherweight division and why it may not be long before he fights for the title once again.

Alas, while that night in December may have been one to remember for him, it was definitely one to forget for Edgar.

Watch the full fight below:

While Edgar did take the fight on short notice there was no way of getting around the gulf in quality that was on display between the two men. It was a style match-up that didn’t work for the American, and by contrast, the Korean Zombie was ready to do whatever it takes to get his hand raised in South Korea.

Since then, The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega have spent quite a bit of time exchange trash talk in interviews and on social media, and the MMA world is eager to watch the pair settle their grudge match in the main event of the UFC’s latest card on Fight Island this weekend.