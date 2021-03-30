Vicente Luque: ‘I wanted to fight Jorge Masvidal’ until Kamaru Usman ‘took’ it from him

At UFC 260, Vicente Luque finished a former champion in the first round. Afterward, he was hoping to challenge the BMF himself.

Unfortunately for Luque, Jorge Masvidal has now been granted a rematch with the current undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. Thus throwing a wrench in the Brazilian’s plan.

“The fight I really wanted, Kamaru took it,” Vicente Luque said in his UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “I wanted to fight Masvidal. I think that fight would be a banger. Our styles match up really good. That’s why also I called out Nate Diaz, I think our styles match perfectly and if he’s interested in coming out of retirement, I’ll not fight a top-five [opponent] to fight him [instead].

“But my focus is on the top of the division. So I don’t know, Leon Edwards, [Stephen Thompson], two guys that beat me, I would love those rematches, but we’ll see. We’ll see, there are many fights up there, and I definitely want a high-level opponent right now.”

In the co-main event of UFC 260, the perennial welterweight entertainer in Vicente Luque delivered once again. Scoring what is perhaps his most notable career win in terms of name-value, Luque would earn a first-round submission via d’arce choke after a chaotic exchanging of bombs with Tyron Woodley.

All but two of Luque’s last seven fights have seen him awarded with the fight of the night honors. Assuming that he could draw out a Nate Diaz from his bi-annual hiatus, the matchup would surely have a strong likelihood of leading to more bonuses for each man.

However, it’s not at all farfetched to say that Luque probably isn’t a big enough star in Diaz’s opinion to accept a fight with him – despite the contrast in the divisional hierarchy.

With the win over Woodley, Luque has now won three straight.