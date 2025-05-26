UFC analyst claims Conor McGregor’s physical appearance is ‘screaming cocaine’

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is aging unnaturally quickly thanks to excessive substance abuse. In fact, he believes McGregor now looks 10 years older than UFC CEO Dana White — which would make him 65 years old.

“They did a side-by-side, it was Conor and Dana,” Sonnen said on Instagram (via MMA Mania). “I swear to goodness, Conor looked 10 years older than Dana White, and you could see it in the eyes. You could see the booze in the eyelids and the cocaine in the eyeballs, saying ‘I wanna fight.’ And then you’ve got a promoter who’s the only one with the legal right on the face of the earth to make it so that you can fight, and that promoter is standing there saying, ‘We’re not even close, I’m not even taking his calls right now.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)

Sonnen is a former UFC title challenger, and now one of the sport’s top analysts. While he is clearly exaggerating about how McGregor looks, his accusations are not exactly unfounded. The Irish UFC star founded Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey and Forged Irish Stout. He is known to enjoy both beverages himself. He also admitted to previous cocaine use during a recent sexual assault-related civil trial in his home country.