UFC analyst claims Conor McGregor’s physical appearance is ‘screaming cocaine’

By BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is aging unnaturally quickly thanks to excessive substance abuse. In fact, he believes McGregor now looks 10 years older than UFC CEO Dana White — which would make him 65 years old.

“They did a side-by-side, it was Conor and Dana,” Sonnen said on Instagram (via MMA Mania). “I swear to goodness, Conor looked 10 years older than Dana White, and you could see it in the eyes. You could see the booze in the eyelids and the cocaine in the eyeballs, saying ‘I wanna fight.’ And then you’ve got a promoter who’s the only one with the legal right on the face of the earth to make it so that you can fight, and that promoter is standing there saying, ‘We’re not even close, I’m not even taking his calls right now.’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)

Sonnen is a former UFC title challenger, and now one of the sport’s top analysts. While he is clearly exaggerating about how McGregor looks, his accusations are not exactly unfounded. The Irish UFC star founded Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey and Forged Irish Stout. He is known to enjoy both beverages himself. He also admitted to previous cocaine use during a recent sexual assault-related civil trial in his home country.

Will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

McGregor, a former lightweight and featherweight champion, is the biggest star in MMA history. However, he has not fought since a pair of stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier in early 2021. He was supposed to fight Michael Chandler last year. However, he pulled out of the fight with a broken toe, and hasn’t fought since, despite many claims to the contrary.

Sonnen seemingly doubts we’ll ever see the Irish star fight again, even as other fighters continue to call him out.

“So when you find that happening but then you find guys jumping up and down in the background saying, ‘pick me, choose me’ … how far has your career fallen?” Sonnen continued. “How far would it have to fall? When you sit at home over social media begging for an opportunity from a guy who looks older than the guy next to him [White] that’s got him by a decade and whose eyes are screaming gin and eyelids are screaming cocaine.”

