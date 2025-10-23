Martin Buday booked for massive title fight in first bout since controversial UFC ouster

Former UFC heavyweight contender Martin Buday will face a tall test in his first fight since a controversial release from the promotion.

Despite a three-fight win streak and being on the cusp of title contention, UFC heavyweight Martin Buday wasn’t re-signed following a win at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. Buday defeated hyped heavyweight Marcus Buchecha, one of the top grapplers in the world and a former ONE standout.

But Buday’s victory wasn’t enough to convince the UFC matchmakers to sign him to a new contract following UFC Abu Dhabi. At the protest of fans and many analysts, the UFC parted ways with Buday, who signed with OKTAGON MMA in free agency.

Upon his return to OKTAGON, Buday won’t skip much of a beat as he’s set for a massive title fight against one of the top heavyweights outside of the UFC.

Martin Buday set to headline upcoming OKTAGON event against former PFL standout

As announced on Thursday, OKTAGON heavyweight champion Will Fleury will fight Buday in the OKTAGON 81 main event on December 28th. Before joining the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, Buday held the OKTAGON heavyweight championship belt, winning the then-vacant title over Kamil Minda at OKTAGON 25.

Fleury, a former PFL standout, won the OKTAGON heavyweight title by outpointing Lazar Todev in March. He’s on a nine-fight unbeaten streak and was a threat in the 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament.

Fleury defeated Anthony Salamone at PFL 8 in 2022 before a no-contest against Krzystof Jotko in April 2023. He joined OKTAGON last year, kicking off his promotional tenure with slick finishes over Pavol Langer and Daniel Skvor.

Buday has the opportunity to not only reclaim the OKTAGON heavyweight title but also to potentially make a strong case for the UFC matchmakers to bring him back aboard in the future.