UFC 321: ‘Aspinall vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times
This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship once again heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane.
Event: UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane
Date: Saturday, 25th October 2025
Location: Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)
Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (2pm EST main card)
For the last few years, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has made a real home for itself in the United Arab Emirates – and especially Abu Dhabi. There have been some blockbuster title fights and featured bouts that have taken place on Yas Island, and as we look ahead to Saturday night, it certainly seems as if that trend is going to continue.
In the main event of the evening, Tom Aspinall will defend the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern battle over the vacant UFC strawweight championship. Plus, as confirmed by UFC.com, the rest of the card is also pretty stacked.
UFC 321 – Main Card (2pm EST)
Heavyweight championship – Tom Aspinall (c) vs Ciryl Gane
Strawweight championship – Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern
Bantamweight – Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista
Heavyweight – Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida
Light heavyweight – Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov
UFC 321 – Prelims (10am EST)
Lightweight – Nasrat Haqparast vs Quillan Salkilld
Middleweight – Ikram Aliskerov vs Junyong Park
Lightweight – Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rebecki
Lightweight – Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs Matheus Camilo
Heavyweight – Valter Walker vs Louie Sutherland
Featherweight – Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Miguel Delgado
Heavyweight – Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett
Flyweight – Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo
Strawweight – Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki
