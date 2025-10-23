UFC 321: ‘Aspinall vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship once again heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane.

Event: UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

Date: Saturday, 25th October 2025

Location: Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)

Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (2pm EST main card)

RELATED: UFC 321 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane title fight

For the last few years, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has made a real home for itself in the United Arab Emirates – and especially Abu Dhabi. There have been some blockbuster title fights and featured bouts that have taken place on Yas Island, and as we look ahead to Saturday night, it certainly seems as if that trend is going to continue.

In the main event of the evening, Tom Aspinall will defend the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern battle over the vacant UFC strawweight championship. Plus, as confirmed by UFC.com, the rest of the card is also pretty stacked.

UFC 321 – Main Card (2pm EST)

Heavyweight championship – Tom Aspinall (c) vs Ciryl Gane

Strawweight championship – Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern

Bantamweight – Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista

Heavyweight – Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida

Light heavyweight – Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov

UFC 321 – Prelims (10am EST)

Lightweight – Nasrat Haqparast vs Quillan Salkilld

Middleweight – Ikram Aliskerov vs Junyong Park

Lightweight – Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rebecki

Lightweight – Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs Matheus Camilo

Heavyweight – Valter Walker vs Louie Sutherland

Featherweight – Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Miguel Delgado

Heavyweight – Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett

Flyweight – Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo

Strawweight – Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki

Which fight are you most excited to see on this card? Do you believe it has the potential to be one of the best numbered events of the year? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!