Dricus du Plessis responds to Sean Strickland’s Alex Pereira claim

By Harry Kettle - February 7, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has responded to the rumor that Alex Pereira hates him, which stems from Sean Strickland saying that he “harbors hate”.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is an absolute machine and we all know that to be true. Some days, it doesn’t even seem like he’s human. He’s the kind of fighter who comes along once in a lifetime, and when you package it all together, he takes the appearance of perhaps the biggest star in mixed martial arts right now.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: ‘They don’t even speak the same language’

This weekend, Pereira will be making an appearance in Australia in order to corner Sean Strickland against Dricus du Plessis. The two will compete for the UFC middleweight championship for the second time, with du Plessis coming out on top in their first altercation.

Recently, Strickland did an interview in which he suggested that Pereira “harbors hate”, leading to many believing he meant for du Plessis. Now, Dricus has given his thoughts on that.

du Plessis responds to the idea that Pereira hates him

“[Pereira] was also in the corner (of Strickland) in the last fight. And that doesn’t make any difference to me. And the same applies to this one. I don’t think he hates me,” du Plessis said. “If he does, I don’t know why. Sometimes you see a person and you just don’t like them, maybe that’s it (laughs). Maybe he doesn’t like my face, or my attitude, I don’t know. But I don’t think he hates me. But if he does, I have no idea (why).

“We’ve never even spoken. I asked him for a picture, I think, once. I consider Alex an incredible fighter, one of the greatest that ever walked the planet Earth, one of the greatest combat athletes in history. But if he hates me, I don’t care. I have enough friends already.”

Quotes via AgFight

Will Alex Pereira ever fight Dricus du Plessis? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

