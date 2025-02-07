Dricus du Plessis responds to Sean Strickland’s Alex Pereira claim

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has responded to the rumor that Alex Pereira hates him, which stems from Sean Strickland saying that he “harbors hate”.

Alex Pereira is an absolute machine and we all know that to be true. Some days, it doesn’t even seem like he’s human. He’s the kind of fighter who comes along once in a lifetime, and when you package it all together, he takes the appearance of perhaps the biggest star in mixed martial arts right now.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: ‘They don’t even speak the same language’

This weekend, Pereira will be making an appearance in Australia in order to corner Sean Strickland against Dricus du Plessis. The two will compete for the UFC middleweight championship for the second time, with du Plessis coming out on top in their first altercation.

Recently, Strickland did an interview in which he suggested that Pereira “harbors hate”, leading to many believing he meant for du Plessis. Now, Dricus has given his thoughts on that.