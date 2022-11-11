  • Ottman Azaitar (155.6) vs. Matt Frevola (154.8)
  • Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.6) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.6)
  • Seungwoo Choi (145.6) vs. Michael Trizano (147.6)**
  • Julio Arce (135.8) vs. Montel Jackson (135.8)
  • Nicolae Negumereanu (206) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205.2)
*Spann missed weight by 0.6lbs.
** Trizano missed weight by 1.6lbs.

Who do you think will win the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira?