Jiri Prochazka shoots down potential UFC super fight with Israel Adesanya

Jiri Prochazka doesn’t see a need in fighting Israel Adesanya.

Although Prochazka and Adesanya are both set to defend their titles before the year is up, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has spoken about wanting to fight at light heavyweight again in the future. Of course, Adesanya headlined UFC 259 against Jan Blachowicz for the 205lbs title but lost by a decision.

Even though the size played a role in Adesanya’s loss, he says he would like to fight at 205 again to prove he can win there, even if it isn’t for the belt.

“I’ll lap the (middleweight) division again. Then I’ll go back up at some point just for my own – maybe a little bit of ego. But, yeah, just because I can do it,” Adesanya said at media day. “It doesn’t have to be for the belt. Right now, other Paradigm (Sports) guy Jiri’s (Prochazka) got the belt, so let him do his thing. I just like testing myself. Again, there’s heavyweight. I’m not saying I can beat every 205 guy or every f*cking heavyweight, but they’ll have problems with me. And yeah, there’ll be times when (coach) Eugene (Bareman) might say, ‘Take that guy out.’ And I’m like, ‘Who? What? All right, bet.’ And I’ll take them out.”

Jiri Prochazka also doesn’t want to fight Israel Adesanya as they both don’t want to fight one another due to them sharing management.

“I’m not interested in this fight, because we share management and the people around,” Prochazka said at the press conference (via MMANews). “I respect him.”

Prochazka is set to defend his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 282 against Glover Teixeira on December 10. Adesanya, meanwhile, is set to fight Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday against Alex Pereira.

Who do you think would’ve won, Jiri Prochazka or Israel Adesanya?

