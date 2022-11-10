UFC 281 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

On the main card of UFC 281, a highly-anticipated lightweight bout goes down as Dustin Poirier takes on Michael Chandler. Heading into the fight, Poirier is a -230 favorite with the former Bellator champ being a +176 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros expect Poirier to get it done – and likely by finish – in a very fan-friendly fight.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler:
Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Poirier has more weapons and is the better striker. We saw Chandler have problems with Tony Ferguson early on. I think Poirier TKO’s him.
Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Poirier. I like them both but if I have a dog in the race, I’m going with Poirier.
Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: That could go either way. The top-15 of the lightweights it really comes down to who shows up that day. But, I’ll go with Poirier.
Vanessa Demopoulos, UFC strawweight: That one is going to be fireworks but I see Poirier winning. Dustin is so hard to hit and Chandler will get frustrated by that.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Poirier. Chandler is there to be hit and his two wins haven’t aged the best. Dustin, meanwhile, has beaten the best guys and I think he’s the better overall fighter. I do think it will be similar to the Gaethje fight where it’s back-and-forth but Dustin gets the knockout.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Poirier. Once Dustin gets you hurt, he’s one of the best finishers and I think he’ll finish Chandler here.
Victor Henry, UFC bantamweight: That’s going to be a good one and I actually like Chandler to win. Both have been in a lot of wars but I’ll lean toward Chandler but I wouldn’t be surprised if Poirier won, which is why the fight is so much fun.
Jose Johnson, UFC bantamweight: That is going to be a banger. Both of them have no regard for their health. I’m hoping Michael Chandler gets it done. I like the dude on a personal level and what he stands for.
Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: That is such a good fight and a tough one to call but I’ll say, Poirier.
Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: I got Dustin, I think he’s the better striker and is more patient and will just find the openings.
Who do you think will win at UFC 281, Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler?