UFC 273 adds two marquee matchups including Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Two marquee match-ups have been added to April 9th’s UFC 273 event, including Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres.

Dern (11-2 MMA) an accomplished Brazilian black belt and MMA fighter is looking to rebound from her loss to Marina Rodriguez last October. The jiu-jitsu ace previously won four straight fights and is regarded as one of the top female grapplers of her generation.

Torres ‘The Tiny Tornado’ (13-5 MMA) has won three straight fights, most recently defeating Angela Hill at UFC 265.

The second fight announcement came courtesy of ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto who reported that a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov is also set for the April 9th pay-per-view event.

Gastelum (16-8 MMA) will be hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 273. The former TUF winner is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses in his most recent efforts.

As for Nassourdine Imavov (11-3 MMA), the ‘Russian Sniper’ will be looking to earn a spot in the Top-10 by defeating Kelvin Gastelum. The Dagestan native is coming off back-to-back TKO wins over Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch in his most recent efforts.

UFC 273 will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and the ‘Korean Zombie’. The card is also set to feature a bantamweight title fight rematch between Aljamain Sterline and Petr Yan.

