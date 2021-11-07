UFC 268 Bonus Report: Gaethje vs. Chandler get FOTN

The Octagon returned to MSG for tonight’s UFC 268 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight rematch proved to be another thrilling war. Kamaru Usman was able to get off to a strong start in the fight and wound up dropping Colby Covington on two occasions in the second round. However, ‘Chaos’ stormed back in rounds three and four, leaving many to believe the fight was 2-2 after twenty minutes. The final five minutes resulted in another competitive round and following the final buzzer Usman and Covington couldn’t help but show each other some respect.

In the co-main event of UFC 268, Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang once again collided with the promotions strawweight title on the line. The bout proved to be a five-round affair. After the initial twenty minutes of action, most fans and analysts had the fight tied up 2-2 on their scorecards. ‘Thug Rose’ came out aggressively in the final round and was able to score an early takedown. From there, Namajunas spent the final four minutes of the fight landing ground and pound on Zhang.

The rest of today’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 268 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that six fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling five round affair in tonight’s UFC 268 main card opener.

Performance of the night: Alex Pereira earned an extra $50k for his nasty flying knee KO over Andreas Michailidis.

Performance of the night: Marlon Vera picked up an extra $50k for his sensational knockout win over UFC legend Frankie Edgar.

Performance of the night: Bobby Green earned an extra $50k for his stoppage win over Al Iaquinta on tonight’s prelims.

Performance of the night: Chris Barnett pocketed $50k for his destruction of Gian Villante.

