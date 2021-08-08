Ciryl Gane reacts after knocking out Derrick Lewis to win heavyweight title at UFC 265

Newly-minted world titleholder Ciryl Gane reacted after knocking out Derrick Lewis to win the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265.

Gane stopped Lewis with strikes in the third round of their heavyweight title fight that served as the main event of UFC 265. The Frenchman absolutely dominated Lewis in the fight from bell to bell as he utilized superior striking technique to piece apart “The Black Beast” and then score the finish in the third round with strikes. The win improved the UFC record of “Bon Gamin” to a perfect 7-0 and he’s 10-0 overall in mixed martial arts. At this point, Gane looks like he can give a really tough test to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and the two former teammates seem destined for a future title unification bout.

Taking to his social media after stopping Lewis at UFC 265, Gane reacted to his victory while jokingly mocking his fallen opponent with his very own catchphrase.

“He is ok.”

On l’a fait.

Gane has been nothing short of impressive since starting his MMA journey back in 2018. Just over three years later and he is now a champion in the biggest MMA organization on the planet. It’s a credit to his natural talent and abilities that he’s been able to come along so far in such a short amount of time, and he has the potential to go even further in this sport due to his skill. While Gane is still relatively green in the sport of mixed martial arts, he keeps improving every single time out. If you weren’t sure if he was the real deal, it’s hard to deny what he has done after taking out Lewis in such a dominant fashion.

Do you think Ciryl Gane has what it takes to defeat former training partner Francis Ngannou?