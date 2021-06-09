UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 263 card featuring Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori.

The UFC 263 main event sees Adesanya and Vettori have their highly-anticipated rematch in the same arena they fought in back in 2018. In the first bout, they fought to a split decision where Adesanya won it. Since then, “The Last Stylebender” became the champ but is coming off his first career loss as he dropped a decision to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt. He also holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Anderson Silva. Vettori, meanwhile, is undefeated since losing to Adesanya and is coming off back-to-back main events where he beat Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson, both by decision.

In the UFC 263 co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have their rematch for the flyweight title. They fought at UFC 256 in December where they fought to a draw in one of the best scraps of 2020. UFC 263 also sees the return of Nate Diaz as the fan-favorite takes on Leon Edwards.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 takes place this Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC 263 Odds:

Israel Adesanya -235

Marvin Vettori +200

Deivieson Figueiredo -275

Brandon Moreno +215

Leon Edwards -275

Nate Diaz +220

Belal Muhammad -220

Demian Maia +185

Jamahal Hill -300

Paul Craig +250

Drew Dober -140

Brad Riddell +120

Eryk Anders -110

Darren Stewart -110

Joanne Calderwood -150

Lauren Murphy +130

Movsar Evloev -280

Hakeem Dawodu +240

Pannie Kianzad -235

Alexis Davis +200

Matt Frevola -430

Terrance McKinney +320

Steven Peterson -180

Chase Hooper +155

Luigi Vendramini -120

Fares Ziam +100

Carlos Felipe -200

Jake Collier +170

In the main event of UFC 263, Israel Adesanya opened as a -235 favorite which means you would need to bet $235 to win $100 if he wins. Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, is a +200 underdog so a $100 bet would net you $200 if he wins.

