UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 263 card featuring Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori.
The UFC 263 main event sees Adesanya and Vettori have their highly-anticipated rematch in the same arena they fought in back in 2018. In the first bout, they fought to a split decision where Adesanya won it. Since then, “The Last Stylebender” became the champ but is coming off his first career loss as he dropped a decision to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt. He also holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Anderson Silva. Vettori, meanwhile, is undefeated since losing to Adesanya and is coming off back-to-back main events where he beat Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson, both by decision.
In the UFC 263 co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have their rematch for the flyweight title. They fought at UFC 256 in December where they fought to a draw in one of the best scraps of 2020. UFC 263 also sees the return of Nate Diaz as the fan-favorite takes on Leon Edwards.
UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 takes place this Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC 263 Odds:
Israel Adesanya -235
Marvin Vettori +200
Deivieson Figueiredo -275
Brandon Moreno +215
Leon Edwards -275
Nate Diaz +220
Belal Muhammad -220
Demian Maia +185
Jamahal Hill -300
Paul Craig +250
Drew Dober -140
Brad Riddell +120
Eryk Anders -110
Darren Stewart -110
Joanne Calderwood -150
Lauren Murphy +130
Movsar Evloev -280
Hakeem Dawodu +240
Pannie Kianzad -235
Alexis Davis +200
Matt Frevola -430
Terrance McKinney +320
Steven Peterson -180
Chase Hooper +155
Luigi Vendramini -120
Fares Ziam +100
Carlos Felipe -200
Jake Collier +170
In the main event of UFC 263, Israel Adesanya opened as a -235 favorite which means you would need to bet $235 to win $100 if he wins. Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, is a +200 underdog so a $100 bet would net you $200 if he wins.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 card?