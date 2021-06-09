UFC 263 | Pro fighters make their picks for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 263, Deiveson Figueiredo looks to defend his flyweight title as he rematches Brandon Moreno. Heading into the fight, Figueiredo is a -230 favorite while the challenger is a +185 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe it will be Figueiredo defending his belt this time around.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I think Figueiredo. He would’ve won the first fight had it not been for the point deduction. It’s a great fight.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think Brandon Moreno becomes the new champ. He will use his wrestling and volume to tire out Figueiredo and win a decision.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I was impressed by the first fight and I think Figueiredo will make the adjustments and get the win.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I like Moreno. He has been an underdog his whole life and has a great story. His cardio and volume should be the difference.

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: I think Figueiredo wins and does so by stoppage.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: That should be a scrap. I think it will be another close one and go the distance but Figueiredo will win it.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Figueiredo. I think if Moreno was going to beat him it had to be on that quick turnaround and in that first fight. With a full camp and being prepared I think Figueiredo will defend his belt.

TJ Brown, UFC featherweight: Brandon Moreno. He will survive the early rounds and win the last three to win a decision.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Man, I think Moreno. He showed in the first fight, he can survive the power and I think he takes the last three rounds to win a decision.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I think Figueiredo gets it done. The last fight that he has was awesome, but the champ will make the adjustments and finish him.

Fighters picking Deiveson Figueiredo: Jack Hermansson, Steven Peterson, Frank Camacho, Youssef Zalal, Sean Woodson, Danny Sabatello

Fighters picking Brandon Moreno: Eryk Anders, Matt Frevola, TJ Brown, Christos Giagos

