UFC 263 | Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 263, Israel Adesanya looks to defend his middleweight title for the third time as he rematches Marvin Vettori. Heading into the fight, Adesanya is a -250 favorite while the challenger is a +200 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe Israel Adesanya will get his hand raised again and likely do so by stoppage this time around.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I see Adesanya winning it again. He will keep his range and piece up Vettori. I think it probably goes the distance as Vettori is very durable.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I don’t see Adesanya losing his belt. I expect Adesanya to stuff the takedowns and pick Vettori apart. If you are going to get Izzy you have to get him the first time.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Man, I see Adesanya using his aggression against him and putting Vettori down with the check left hook.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Adesanya. He beat him once already and his striking will be too good for Vettori.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I like Adesanya, coming off that loss I think you will see some fire in the eyes and will remind the world how good he is with a TKO win over Vettori.

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: I’m an Izzy fan. He is phenomenal and I think he will TKO Vettori.

TJ Brown, UFC featherweight: Adesanya by late TKO. I think he wants to finish Vettori after all the talk he has done.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Adesanya. I think he wins it by decision as Vettori is durable.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Adesanya. His kickboxing is too good and I think he beats Vettori more convincingly.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I have to go with my fellow Italian. I do think Vettori can actually get in Adesanya’s head, and Adesanya knows it will be a tough fight. Vettori will shock a lot of people using his wrestling.

***

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Jack Hermansson, Eryk Anders, Steven Peterson, Christos Giagos, Matt Frevola, Frank Camacho, TJ Brown, Youssef Zalal, Sean Woodson

Fighters picking Marvin Vettori: Danny Sabatello

Who do you think wins the UFC 263 main event between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori?