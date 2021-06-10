Sean O’Malley says he’s “inspired” by Paul brothers, wants to train with Jake ahead of Tyron Woodley fight

Sean O’Malley has a lot of respect for Logan and Jake Paul.

O’Malley a rising bantamweight star and says he wants to be known for his entertainment. With that, he says he likes what the Paul brothers are doing as they are massive entertainers who are now taking over the combat sports world.

“I love it. I’m inspired by them. When I got into the UFC, into fighting, I wanted to be an entertainer. That’s kind of like the title I wanted to be known,” Sean O’Malley said to The Schmo. “I want to be an entertainer. My form of entertainment is fighting. These guys are entertainers in their industries and they’re coming over and just entertaining in boxing. I love it. I’m a huge fan of Jake, (a) huge fan of Logan.”

Jake Paul, more than Logan, has actually found success in boxing as he’s coming off a KO win over Ben Askren. He will now face Tyron Woodley in August in a highly-anticipated fight. Sean O’Malley says he’s excited for that and says he wants to go out to Puerto Rico and train with Jake Paul for the bout.

“I’m very excited for that fight. I don’t watch boxing. I literally just don’t watch boxing. I’m not interested in it. It doesn’t excite me,” O’Malley said. “If a big fight coming up I don’t watch it. I watched Jake vs. Ben. I watched Logan vs. Floyd, and I’m going to watch Jake fight Tyron. I’m super excited for that fight stylistically. I think Jake can get the job done. I do. I like Tyron. I’m a huge fan of Tyron but, I’m boys with Jake. I actually might go out to Puerto Rico towards the end of his camp. Go out there and train with them a little bit, hang out. Good fight. I’m going to watch it, I’m excited.”

Whether or not that will happen is to be seen. But, O’Malley does fight at the beginning of July at UFC 264 so after the fight, he could head down there and train.

What do you make of Sean O’Malley saying he’s inspired by the Paul brothers?