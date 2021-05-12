UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 262 card featuring the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.
The UFC 262 main event sees longtime contender, Charles Oliveira get his first UFC title shot against former Bellator champ, Michael Chandler. Oliveira is riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a decision win over Tony Ferguson and before that submitted Kevin Lee. Chandler, meanwhile, made good of his UFC debut as he scored a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker in January.
In the co-main event of UFC 262, Tony Ferguson is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak against Beneil Dariush. Ferguson suffered a decision loss to Oliveira in December and before that lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje in May. Dariush, meanwhile, is on a six-fight winning streak.
UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in front of a full capacity crowd. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC 262 Odds:
Charles Oliveira -178
Michael Chandler +146
Tony Ferguson -125
Beneil Dariush +105
Shane Burgos -120
Edson Barboza +100
Katlyn Chookagian -135
Viviane Araujo +115
Gina Mazany -300
Priscila Cachoeira +250
Jordan Wright -120
Jamie Pickett +100
Antonina Shevchenko -150
Andrea Lee +120
Kevin Aguilar -110
Tucker Lutz -110
Ronaldo Souza -120
Andre Muniz +100
Matt Schnell -125
Rogerio Bontorin +105
Mike Grundy -135
Lando Vannata +115
Christos Giagos -225
Sean Soriano +175
In the main event of UFC 262, Oliveira opened as a -178 favorite which means you would need to bet $178 to win $100. If you like the Chandler side, a $100 bet would net you $146. However, the odds have been much closer as he’s only a +105 underdog now. In the co-main event of UFC 262, Ferguson opened as the favorite but the odds have flipped and Dariush is now the betting favorite in the biggest fight of his career.
