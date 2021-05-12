UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 262 card featuring the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The UFC 262 main event sees longtime contender, Charles Oliveira get his first UFC title shot against former Bellator champ, Michael Chandler. Oliveira is riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a decision win over Tony Ferguson and before that submitted Kevin Lee. Chandler, meanwhile, made good of his UFC debut as he scored a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker in January.

In the co-main event of UFC 262, Tony Ferguson is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak against Beneil Dariush. Ferguson suffered a decision loss to Oliveira in December and before that lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje in May. Dariush, meanwhile, is on a six-fight winning streak.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place this Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in front of a full capacity crowd. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC 262 Odds:

Charles Oliveira -178

Michael Chandler +146

Tony Ferguson -125

Beneil Dariush +105

Shane Burgos -120

Edson Barboza +100

Katlyn Chookagian -135

Viviane Araujo +115

Gina Mazany -300

Priscila Cachoeira +250

Jordan Wright -120

Jamie Pickett +100

Antonina Shevchenko -150

Andrea Lee +120

Kevin Aguilar -110

Tucker Lutz -110

Ronaldo Souza -120

Andre Muniz +100

Matt Schnell -125

Rogerio Bontorin +105

Mike Grundy -135

Lando Vannata +115

Christos Giagos -225

Sean Soriano +175

In the main event of UFC 262, Oliveira opened as a -178 favorite which means you would need to bet $178 to win $100. If you like the Chandler side, a $100 bet would net you $146. However, the odds have been much closer as he’s only a +105 underdog now. In the co-main event of UFC 262, Ferguson opened as the favorite but the odds have flipped and Dariush is now the betting favorite in the biggest fight of his career.

