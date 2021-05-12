Jake Paul slams Dana White over his boxing career: “In my 15 minutes of fame I’ve done more in boxing than you have your whole life”

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has taken a shot at UFC president Dana White over his time in the world of boxing.

Over the course of the last few weeks, White has been drawn into the Jake Paul circus as a result of fans and media members peppering him with questions on the subject. For the most part, he’s decided to take the high road, but that hasn’t prevented him from throwing a few shots here and there.

In the latest exchange between the two, Paul has hit out at White’s attempt to break into the sport of boxing.

Dear Dana, In my 15 minutes of fame I’ve done more in boxing than you have your whole life. Dana White Boxing Career:

– You were a boxercise instructor

– Your boxing reality show got cancelled after one episode

– Zuffa Boxing died before it even started — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 11, 2021

“Dear Dana, In my 15 minutes of fame I’ve done more in boxing than you have your whole life.

Dana White Boxing Career:

– You were a boxercise instructor

– Your boxing reality show got cancelled after one episode – Zuffa Boxing died before it even started”

It comes after White made it clear that he wouldn’t loan UFC fighters out to take on Jake Paul in a boxing fight, probably because of what happened to Ben Askren after he was knocked out by Paul in their recent showdown.

White has also questioned the legitimacy of that fight which seems to have been a popular move amongst the mixed martial arts community in recent times.

The surge of Jake Paul in combat sports has been heavily vilified for a plethora of reasons, but even those who don’t like him need to admit that he’s doing a great job of getting under the skin of MMA fans and – as it turns out – the UFC president.

Whether or not that trend continues remains to be seen.

Will Jake Paul ever have a fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? If he does, when do you think it’ll take place? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!