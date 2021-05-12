Dana White not convinced Kayla Harrison is ready for the UFC yet

UFC president Dana White says he is not convinced that PFL star Kayla Harrison is ready to fight in the world’s leading promotion just yet.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, made her MMA debut in 2018 for PFL and has since racked up a perfect 9-0 record in MMA while fighting for both PFL and in Invicta FC. She has been absolutely destroying everyone in her path and no one has been even somewhat competitive with her. In her most recent outing, Harrison defeated Mariana Morais via first-round TKO at PFL 3 in a lightweight regular season bout. It was yet another easy win for Harrison and another fight where she was a massive betting favorite. It’s led to fans hoping that she can finally join the UFC and fight some tougher competition.

However, while Harrison has been looking great, White isn’t convinced that she’s ready for the UFC just yet. Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White said that he isn’t sure if Harrison is ready to take a step up in competition and fight some of the UFC’s top fighters.

“I don’t know if she’s ready. I’m always looking for the best possible people to come in and fight. If you think that we’ve offered for her to come over, I just don’t know if her people think she’s ready yet,” White said (h/t BloodyElbow.com).

“It’s a whole other level when you get here. Amanda, Germaine, Holly, Aspen Ladd. You’ve got Julianna Peña. The list goes on and on. So it’s a lot tougher when you come over here so I don’t know if they think she’s ready or not yet. But we’ll find out.”

Harrison will look to win another $1 million dollar tournament in PFL this year. Should she emerge victorious yet again, you can fully expect more calls for her to join the UFC roster.

