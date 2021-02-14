Pros react after Kamaru Usman TKO’s Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

Tonight’s UFC 258 pay-per-view event was headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring Kamaru Usman taking on Gilbert Burns.

Usman (18-1 MMA) was returning the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had entered the contest sporting a sixteen-fight winning streak, which included two successful defenses of the UFC’s welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 258 headliner on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former champ Tyron Woodley.

Tonight’s UFC 258 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Gilbert Burns was able to rock Kamaru Usman with a right hand in the opening seconds of the first round but could not secure a finish. Then in round two, Usman would rebound by rocking ‘Durinho’ with a big right hand of his own. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ carried that momentum into round three where he dropped Burns with a jab and then finished him with ground and pound.

Official UFC 258 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Usman defeating Burns below:

Been looking forward to this fight since it was booked. May the best man win! — michael (@bisping) February 14, 2021

Main event!!!!!! Pumped for this. Let’s go!! #UFC258 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 14, 2021

Bjj vs wrestling in this main event!

I hope this fight goes to the ground! — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 14, 2021

Sahhh excited for this fight! #UFC258 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) February 14, 2021

These know two know each other so well. There’s no way this is absolutely bananas. #UFC258 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) February 14, 2021

My guy @USMAN84kg with the walk out song that sends a message!! "Can't play no games with these N!$$@s they so fake and they phoney!!". Aayyyeee!!!! #UFC258 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 14, 2021

Who makes the right adjustments since the last time they trained together? #ufc258 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 14, 2021

Pretty excited for this fight! I got Usman who you got?? — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 14, 2021

I’m honored to know these two dudes. They both follow me and it’s such an inspiration to be recognized by them. Champ vs number 1 contender ! @USMAN84kg @GilbertDurinho #Ufc258 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 14, 2021

More reactions to Gilbert Burns vs. Kamaru Usman:

Damn, Marty go rocked! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 14, 2021

That’s how you start a title fight!! #UFC258 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 14, 2021

Burns can do that for 25 min…ala Tyron Woodley fight…we in for a good one! #ufc258 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 14, 2021

@USMAN84kg finishes him in the next 3 I believe. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 14, 2021

The champ fights like a champ @USMAN84kg #UFC258 — Aspen Ladd (@TheAspenLadd) February 14, 2021

What a fight!!! 1-1 right now! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

All tied up! Jab is looking like a piston now! #UFC258 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 14, 2021

Couple of savages #ufc258 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 14, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Kamaru Usman defeating Gilbert Burns:

Seems like the UFC got new cameras, some of these angles are looking so dope 🔥 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 14, 2021

Usman kept his composure. Burns started strong but usman was Unphased. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 14, 2021

Usman came to play. Respect is earned. #UFC258 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 14, 2021

Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg ! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight next following his TKO victory over Gilbert Burns this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!