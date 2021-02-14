Pros react after Kamaru Usman TKO’s Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

By
Chris Taylor
-
Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns

Tonight’s UFC 258 pay-per-view event was headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring Kamaru Usman taking on Gilbert Burns.

Usman (18-1 MMA) was returning the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had entered the contest sporting a sixteen-fight winning streak, which included two successful defenses of the UFC’s welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 258 headliner on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former champ Tyron Woodley.

Tonight’s UFC 258 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Gilbert Burns was able to rock Kamaru Usman with a right hand in the opening seconds of the first round but could not secure a finish. Then in round two, Usman would rebound by rocking ‘Durinho’ with a big right hand of his own. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ carried that momentum into round three where he dropped Burns with a jab and then finished him with ground and pound.

Official UFC 258 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Usman defeating Burns below:

More reactions to Gilbert Burns vs. Kamaru Usman:

Post-fight reactions to Kamaru Usman defeating Gilbert Burns:

Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight next following his TKO victory over Gilbert Burns this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM