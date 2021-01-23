UFC 257: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains on Yas Island for tonight’s UFC 257 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner will serve as a rematch, as Poirier and McGregor previously squared off in a featherweight bout in September of 2014. That night in Las Vegas, ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious by way of first round TKO.

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at UFC 257. The Irishman last competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to dismantle Donald Cerrone.

Prior to that win, McGregor was coming off a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June. Like McGregor, Poirier’s most recent win was preceded by a submission loss to undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 257 is co-headlined by a key lightweight scrap featuring former Bellator champion Michael Chandler taking on perennial contender Dan Hooker.

Chandler (21-5 MMA) will make his UFC debut after scoring back-to-back knockouts in his most recent Bellator appearances. In his most recent effort back in August, Michael needed just over two minutes to finish former UFC champion Benson Henderson.

As for Dan Hooker (20-9 MMA), ‘The Hangman’ will enter UFC 257 looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in his most recent outing. Prior to that setback, Hooker had strung together three straights wins which included a brutal knockout of James Vick.

In addition to the return of Conor McGregor, tonight’s UFC 257 event also features a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Eye taking on Joanna Calderwood.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 257 Main Card | 10 pm ET on Pay-Per-View

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor –

Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker –

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye –

Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez –

Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez –

UFC 257 Prelims | 8 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Matt Frevola vs. Arman Tsarukyan –

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares –

Sara McMann vs. Julianna Pena –

Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree –

UFC 257 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on ESPN+

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz –

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov –

