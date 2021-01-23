Michael Chiesa believes the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch at UFC 257 could go one of two ways

Michael Chiesa believes that tomorrow night’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch at UFC 257 could go one of two ways.

Chiesa improved his UFC welterweight to a perfect 4-0 earlier this week on Fight Island, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Neil Magny. It was the kind of win that should earn ‘Maverick’ a top-five opponent in his next appearance at 170-pounds.

Looking forward to tomorrow night’s highly anticipated UFC 257 event, Michael Chiesa shared his thoughts on the McGregor vs. Poirier rematch in an interview with MMAFighting.

“Conor is one of the best fighters we’ve ever seen inside the octagon—arguably the best,” Chiesa said. “This guy is versatile, he’s got underrated ground skills. If you go back and watch his fight with Khabib, he was able to defend takedowns. He was able to get back to his feet. He was able to do a lot of the things that Dustin couldn’t. But this fight isn’t going to take place on the ground. These guys are gonna fight on the feet.

“Dustin has shown a lot of new wrinkles on the feet, in his boxing game. He’s shown that his chin is not compromised, that he can take a shot and I think that his activity could benefit him in this fight. And I think the longer the fight goes, the more it’s gonna benefit Dustin.”

Michael Chiesa continued by suggesting that tomorrow night’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch should result in “performance bonuses” one way or the other.

“If the fight is finished, it’s gonna be a Conor McGregor knockout,” Chiesa stated. “If this fight goes the distance, I believe Dustin Poirier gets his hand raised. With that being said, I believe Dustin has what it takes to avoid the early onslaught from Conor and take this fight into the deeper waters to win a decision.

“No matter what, I think this fight is going to be absolutely insane. Regardless, it’s either gonna be a knockout of the year performance from Conor, or it’s gonna be a five-round fight of the year between Conor and Poirier. I just think if the fight goes the distance, it favors Dustin more.”

