Colby Covington destroys Dustin Poirier ahead of tonight’s UFC 257 rematch with Conor McGregor

Colby Covington has shared a bold prediction for tonight’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch at UFC 257.

McGregor and Poirier first met in a featherweight contest back in 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

With that said, ‘Chaos’ believes fight fans should be throwing their money down on Conor McGregor (via Instagram).

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. Tonight we’re back at UFC 257 and in the main event we’ve got Con-man McGregor versus the beta male and ultimate failure champion Dustin Soyier. Dustin, I’m not like the Judas you hang around that’s going to be rooting against you behind your back. I will tell you straight up to your face. And this weekend is no different.”

Colby Covington continued:

“You were hand selected since you can’t wrestle and you’re easy to hit. And since there is not bet or prop on you crying this weekend, we’re going to take the next best thing… You dying. So take that McBooger money line. Take it straight to the bank and invest in some Kleenex stock., cause once Dustin Poirier gets sparked, he’s going to be crying at the press conference.”

While Colby Covington clearly does not have much faith in Dustin Poirier this evening, ‘The Diamond’ is brimming with confidence envisioning his redemption in the form of a first round finish.

Conor McGregor last competed twelve months ago at UFC 246, where he needed just 46-seconds to dismantle Donald Cerrone in a welterweight contest.

What do you think of the comments made by Colby Covington regarding former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!