UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes BJPENN.COM Staff Picks

UFC 247, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champ Jon Jones and challenger Dominick Reyes, is just around the corner.

When it comes to the card’s main event, the BJPENN.com staff were almost in agreement — almost. We were also remarkably close to a consensus in terms of the rest of our main card picks.

Without further ado, here are the BJPENN.COM staff picks for UFC 247’s Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes fight, as well as our picks for the other main card bouts.

Cole Shelton (2020 record: 4-0)

Jones vs. Reyes: Dominick Reyes poses some unique challenges to Jon Jones with being a legit light heavyweight and having one-punch knockout power. Yet that won’t be enough in this fight, as when Jones knows a fighter poses a threat he fights his best (ie. against Daniel Cormier and the second Alexander Gustafsson fight). In those fights, “Bones” scored finishes and I expect him to do the same by third or fourth-round submission or possibly ground-and-pound TKO.

Other Main Card Picks: Valentina Shevchenko, Juan Adams, Dan Ige, Derrick Lewis

Adam Martin (2020 record: 3-1)

Jones vs. Reyes: Jon Jones. I can’t pick against the champion. Jones has proven for a decade he’s the best light heavyweight in the world and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Reyes is good and he earned this title shot, but I think Jones outclasses him and takes home a decision.

Other Main Card Picks: Valentina Shevchenko, Juan Adams, Dan Ige, Derrick Lewis

Tom Taylor (2020 record: 3-1)

Jones vs. Reyes: Dominick Reyes is a beast, but like Adam said, it just doesn’t feel right picking against Jon Jones at this stage. A bet against the champ is like a bet against the sun rising tomorrow. Sure, it’s possible our star could be destroyed by some kind of cosmic accident, but it sure isn’t likely. The same goes for a Jon Jones loss.

Other Main Card Picks: Valentina Shevchenko, Juan Adams, Mirsad Bektic, Derrick Lewis

Al Zullino (2020 record: 2-2)

Jones vs. Reyes: Reyes is a great athlete and a really good fighter. Unbeaten both as amateur and a pro he already has some well-known scalps under his belt, such as Chris Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir, Ovince Saint Preux and Jared Cannonier.

The real question here, though, is not who is going to bring the W home. The right question is “what can Jon Jones do to lose this bout?”. The only correct answer is that Jones basically can’t lose this unless he’s going to step into the Octagon without training.

“Bones” is just way more skilled than Reyes. I’m not saying Reyes isn’t champ material, but he’s not as long as Jones is around.

Other Main Card Picks: Valentina Shevchenko, Juan Adams, Mirsad Bektic, Derrick Lewis

Harry Kettle (2020 record: 3-1)

Jones vs. Reyes: Anything can happen in this game but Jon Jones just has too many weapons in his locker to even come close to losing this one.

Other Main Card Picks: Valentina Shevchenko, Juan Adams, Dan Ige, Derrick Lewis

Jason “Kinch” Kindschy (2020 record: 1-3)

Jones vs. Reyes: Why on earth would I pick against Jones? Two reasons. To be a contrarian of sorts and because Dominick’s demeanor for this fight is reminiscent of Chris Weidman in the lead up to the famous Anderson Silva shocker. Not buying into the mystique of Jon Jones gives Reyes the confidence to land that “Devastator” of a left straight.

Other Main Card Picks: Valentina Shevchenko, Juan Adams, Mirsad Bektic, Derrick Lewis.

UFC 247 goes down on Saturday night in Houston, Texas. The main card, including the dynamite Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes main event, will air on ESPN+ play-per-view.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.