Valentina Shevchenko comes to the defense of Jon Jones following recent arrest

Valentina Shevchenko has defended fellow UFC champion Jon Jones following his recent arrest for a DWI, an open container and negligent use of a firearm.

News broke of Jones’ arrest yesterday, with the MMA community having a variety of different reactions to the light heavyweight king’s latest incident. The majority of fans, and media members, couldn’t quite believe that Jones had once again let himself down like this.

One person who was more than happy to support him, though, was none other than Valentina Shevchenko.

So sad the modern world is all about hype!

Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation!

Fighting on the same card , I could see he is kind and noble man !

Him being in all that difficult times – he will be back Stronger ! 💪🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 26, 2020

The two title holders shared the UFC 247 card together, with both coming out on top with their respective belts intact. Of course, while Jones may have been pleasant to Shevchenko during fight week, there’s a whole lot more to the champ than that.

The worry from many of his fans seems to be that he isn’t going to be let off the hook this time around. If he’s found guilty, there’s a very good chance he could receive much more than just a fine.

The fate of the light heavyweight division is also up in the air, with the prospect of the UFC stripping Jones being very realistic. If that happens, one of the suggestions has been for Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes to clash for the belt – with both men narrowly losing out to Jones in close decisions.

In terms of Valentina Shevchenko, it doesn’t seem like standing up for Jones after his latest indiscretion has gone over very well.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/26/2020.