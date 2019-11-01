UFC 244 weigh-in results: Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvial get green light

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with UFC 244, arguably the promotion’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, emanating from New York City’s hallowed Madison Square Garden.

The card will be topped by a special, one-and-done BMF title fight between fan favorite welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The winner of the fight will be awarded a special belt by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The UFC 244 co-main event, meanwhile, will see former UFC welterweight contender Darren Till hike up to middleweight to battle established contender Kelvin Gastelum.

Other highlights of this stacked fight card include appearances from household names like Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Lee, and up-and-comers like Vicente Luque, Johnny Walker and Gregor Gillespie.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the card bill stepped onto the scales to weigh-in for their respective battles.

The card is taking place in the regulatory minefield of New York, so any number of disasters are possible. Get your full UFC 244 weigh-in result here (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 244 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on Pay-Per-View

Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4)

Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Darren Till (186)

Vicente Luque (170.2) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.4)

Blagoy Ivanov (257.4) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Gregor Gillespie (155.4) vs. Kevin Lee (155.6)

UFC 244 Prelims | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)

Makwan Amirkhani (145.4) vs. Shane Burgos (145.8)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185) vs. Brad Tavares (184.6)

Andrei Arlovski (244) vs. Jair Rozenstruik (246.2)

UFC 244 Early Prelims | 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN2

Katlyn Chookagian (125.4) vs. Jennifer Maia (127.2)*

Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8)

Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (145.8)

* Maia missed weight and will be fined 25% of her purse.

– Jared Cannonier, tapped as a replacement should Till or Gastelum be unable to fight, was not able to make the middleweight limit. He weighed in at 186.8.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.