Nate Diaz might stop fighting ‘forever’ after UFC 244

When Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August, it marked his first fight in three years. Ahead of his fight with Jorge Masvidal, which tops UFC 244 this Saturday, it sounds like there could be another lengthy absence in his future.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fight, Diaz divulged that he’s prepared to leave the sport forever if the UFC doesn’t make him offers he deems suitable going forward.

“I’ll never have to fight again (after UFC 244),” Diaz said (via MMA Junkie). “I didn’t have to fight a long time ago. But what am I going to do? I’ve got all kinds of other stuff going on, but … I don’t like not fighting.”

“I’ll take forever off, or I’ll get back to it if anybody comes correct,” he added. “The only reason we’ve had problems in the past is because you better treat me like it’s supposed to be. I’ve been in this game forever doing my thing regardless of outcome. I’m coming back my next fight stronger, better anyways.”

While Diaz no longer needs to fight, at least financially, he admits fighting makes him happy. At least, it seems to make him more happy than not fighting.

Based on that, he might continue to do so after his UFC 244 fight with Masvidal.

“I think (fighting) is the best thing for me,” Diaz said. “It’s weird because it’s self-destructive fighting, and it’s self-destructive not fighting. Kill or be killed. Like I said before, it’d kill him with it, it’d kill him without it. I don’t want to do this (expletive) at all, but sitting back watching somebody else do it is not comfortable for me.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.