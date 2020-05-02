Michael Bisping responds after Paulie Malignaggi claims he could still KO Conor McGregor in Boxing

Michael Bisping is not buying Paulie Malignaggi’s claim that he could still knockout UFC star Conor McGregor if they were to have a boxing match.

Earlier this week in a interview with ESPN Ringside, Malignaggi guaranteed that he would stop McGregor in a proposed boxing match.

“We both know what I did to him (Conor McGregor) in the gym that day in 2017… He knows he will get the sh*t beat out of him if he tries me.” Paulie Malignaggi said. “He gets stopped, 100 percent, no doubt about it!”

Those comments from ‘The Magic Man’ did not exactly sit well with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who responded to Malignaggi’s recent claim with the following message.

Malinaggi proved this is definitely incorrect when he lost to Artem. I’d say Conor Ko. https://t.co/3IRzeObqqD — michael (@bisping) May 1, 2020

“Malignaggi proved this is definitely incorrect when he lost to Artem. I’d say Conor by KO.”

Paulie joined forces with Team McGregor in the lead up to Conor’s blockbuster boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Paulie served as a sparring partner for Conor, but their relationship quickly ended when footage of their sparring sessions, which appeared to show McGregor dominating Malignaggi, was leaked to the public.

Conor McGregor would ultimately suffer a tenth-round TKO loss to the undefeated boxing champion in Floyd Mayweather, but that would not spell an end to his rivalry with Malignaggi.

After some heated online feuds, Paulie Malignaggi agreed to fight Conor McGregor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Lobov under the Bare Knuckle Fighting banner.

As referenced by Michael Bisping, Paulie would ultimately fall short in his quest to defeat ‘The Russian Hammer’, losing the bout by unanimous decision.

Despite a lackluster performance against Lobov, Malignaggi is clearly still confident that he could piece-up McGregor inside the squared circle.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Paulie Malignaggi’s loss to Artem Lobov proves he has no chance against the likes of Conor McGregor? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

