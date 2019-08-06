Tyron Woodley blasts Colby Covington for mocking Matt Hughes

Tyron Woodley is not happy with Colby Covington’s post-fight comments about Matt Hughes.

After the former interim welterweight champ beat Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark, he said the following:

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight that Robbie should have learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes,” Covington said. “You stay off the tracks when the train is coming through, junior. Doesn’t matter if it’s the Trump train or the Colby train, stay out the way.”

Of course, Hughes was in a train accident in 2017 that left him barely able to walk and talk. So, many thought Covington had crossed the line and Woodley wants Covington to issue a public apology.

“It was a disgrace and he needs to do anything a public apology for what he said about Matt Hughes,” Woodley told TMZ Sports. “That ain’t funny. That ain’t a joke. He’s blessed to even be here, no matter how he got on the tracks. To joke around about Matt Hughes, to use the Brazilian culture, to use all of these different things, to make a mockery. He’s going to find himself in a way worse situation than an ass whooping in the cage. He needs to find a line and draw it.

“You can be completely obnoxious, but when you get to those points where you’re touching on issues that are not funny. Talking about people’s nationalities, talking about people’s significant others, you’re going to get hurt.”

Although Covington did win the fight, Tyron Woodley was not impressed. He questions when was the last time Lawler looked good in a fight. And, it only cemented that he wants to fight ‘Chaos’.

“I walked out and I texted Dana (White), ‘I want to f**k him up so bad,’” Woodley said. “… He just laughed because he knows looking at the style matchup. You think Colby is going to just rush me and dive at my legs and that’s f*****g going to be enough? I’m not going to be like Robbie and just slip a million f*****g punches looking like a damn drill in a boxing gym.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/5/2019.