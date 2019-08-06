Kamaru Usman says people are telling him to ‘kill’ Colby Covington when they fight

When Colby Covington beat Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark all signs pointed to him taking on Kamaru Usman later this year.

The lead up to the fight would be intense as the two do not like each other. This was evident by the UFC Newark post-fight show. Usman also says Covington is not the ‘people’s champ’, as he says he claims that people hate ‘Chaos’.

“When you get a guy like Covington who is bringing the WWE-aspect of entertainment into it, it rubs a lot of people the wrong way,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “People don’t like that because they know the basics of what mixed martial arts is built upon. That is the big hang-up of why people hate this so much. And, all around he is just a big douche. There are other words I want to use but my daughter is in the car, so we are not going to use those.

“Besides the fact that he is a mess, it not only rubs people the wrong way but it makes people want to punch you in the face. I mean, women and children, grandmas, not just fighters. That is why he can’t enjoy it. He calls himself the people’s champ but you can’t be with the people because the people want to harm you. You have to walk around with security everywhere you want to go because they want to harm you. Not because they love you.”

Not only do people hate Colby, but Kamaru Usman also alleges that he has received thousands of messages from fans telling him to kill Covington, not just beat him up.

“I have thousands of messages on Instagram of people saying, bro, you have to kill this dude,” he said. “Not beat him, kill this guy, kill him for us, I want him done worse than (Ben) Askren was. People have malicious intent for this guy, myself included.”

Who do you think will win the fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington?

