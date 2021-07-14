Two championship bouts and one five-round non-title fight are set for UFC 266

UFC 266 is set to feature two championship showdowns in addition to a highly anticipated five-round non-title rematch.

The September 25 pay-per-view card was always set to be something of a barnburner given the many rumors that have been flooding out in recent weeks, and now, it appears as if we could be in for one of the best events of the year.

The proposed main event right now appears to be Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega, months on from their Ultimate Fighter coaching experience. In addition to that, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to keep her reign of terror going when she locks horns with Lauren Murphy.

Two title fights set for UFC 266, per Dana White (@danawhite). Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) vs. Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) and Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) vs. Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA). Plus, of course, Diaz/Lawler 2. https://t.co/4Ac6a9YMtw — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 14, 2021

The real headline maker here, however, is the rematch between Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz – the latter of whom will be returning to the Octagon after six years away. These two men first went toe to toe back in 2004 at UFC 47 in a fight that is still remembered incredibly fondly to this day.

This veteran meeting of the minds is bound to be one of the big draws of the night and, even better, it’s set to be five rounds.

What do you think of the UFC 266 card as it stands? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!