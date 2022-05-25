Tony Ferguson says he would “love” to fight Dustin Poirier in his next UFC appearance

Tony Ferguson has confirmed that he’d be interested in battling Dustin Poirier in his next UFC appearance.

He hasn’t had the best of luck inside the Octagon in recent years but Tony Ferguson is still a big fan favourite among mixed martial arts fans. His style, combined with his cardio, makes him a force to be reckoned with – even if he’s currently riding a four-fight losing streak.

His most recent outing came against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 and unfortunately for ‘El Cucuy’, he suffered one of the most brutal knockout losses of the year as he fell to another defeat.

Many want to see him take some time off from the sport which seems like something he’s going to consider. At the same time, there’s an appetite to see if he can still get back to the top – which is why so many different fighters are being suggested as potential opponents for him.

One such example of that is Dustin Poirier and in a recent interview, Ferguson admitted that he’d like to get in there against ‘The Diamond’.

Do good deeds & Let no one see your work besides you & God ✝️ Be Good My Crew🍃- Champ 🙏 -CSO- Hometeam 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🎶🕶🎶 pic.twitter.com/C6cFTspRkC — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 24, 2022

“I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier,” Ferguson said. “Obviously he likes to go stand-up. A stand-up battle wouldn’t be bad.”

“When I’m ready to fight I will let the UFC know,” Ferguson said. “I guarantee you they’ll let me know, too, ‘Hey, this is who we have.’”

Poirier is coming off the back of a defeat to Charles Oliveira as he failed in his attempt to capture the UFC lightweight championship last December. At the same time, he’s still viewed as a top contender, opening up the possibility of just one or two more wins being needed in order for him to get back to a title shot.

