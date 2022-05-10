Tony Ferguson responds after Dustin Poirier claims he’s “better than these guys” following UFC 274

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has hit back at Dustin Poirier after he claimed he was ‘better’ than the 155ers on display at UFC 274.

Last Saturday night at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Michael Chandler. While he was able to have some success in the first round, it’s the kind of loss that had many wondering whether or not he should consider walking away from mixed martial arts – at least for the time being.

That isn’t who ‘El Cucuy’ is, though, which is why he’s been as active as ever on social media in the days since the result.

After Dustin Poirier made it clear that he thinks quite a lot of himself at the elite level, Ferguson couldn’t help but poke back at ‘The Diamond’.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

You’re Better At Hiding Kid, No Offense. I got KO’d but at least we showed up & did work. pic.twitter.com/bacMwahFxn — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

“You’re Better At Hiding Kid, No Offense. I got KO’d but at least we showed up & did work.”

Poirier has been petitioning for a fight ever since his last outing at UFC 269, which ended in him being submitted by former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The prospect of seeing him go up against Ferguson is something we’d all like to see but instead, it would appear as if the most likely contenders to welcome Dustin back to the Octagon are Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think would happen if Dustin Poirier squared off against Tony Ferguson?