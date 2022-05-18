Tony Ferguson says Dana White is to blame for delayed move to welterweight: “Dana made me feel like s**t for going up a weight”

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has claimed Dana White made him feel bad for wanting to move back up to welterweight.

While he may have been knocked out cold by Michael Chandler at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson seems to have a clear mind for the first time in a long time. Instead of running away from the problems he’s faced, ‘El Cucuy’ is charging headfirst into them as he prepares to try and make one of the greatest career turnarounds in mixed martial arts history.

As it turns out, that could involve a shift from lightweight to welterweight – which is something Ferguson has been considering for a while.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I have nothing against going up a weight class. For a long time, Dana made me feel like sh*t for going up a weight,” revealed Ferguson. “But he made me feel like sh*t for a long time, and when you have people making you feel like sh*t like that, essentially you start to almost believe it.

“I’m not standing here giving him the finger, but I’m kinda sitting here like, I’m gonna do me for me now, and you’re gonna watch me now. I’m not tryna be unhappy anymore, because I just can’t do that sh*t anymore,” added Ferguson. “I’m not gonna let commentary or people have that fault and throw it in my sh*t. I do that myself, and I do it enough.”

Quotes via MMA News

Who would you like to see Tony Ferguson face at welterweight?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below