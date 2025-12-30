Islam Makhachev reveals ideal next opponent for teammate Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 324

By Cole Shelton - December 30, 2025
Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322

Islam Makhachev believes Umar Nurmagomedov should only be fighting one person after UFC 324.

Nurmagomedov is set to face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324 on January 24 in an intriguing fight at bantamweight. Although many believe the winner will get a title shot, especially if it’s Nurmagomedov. However, Makhachev thinks Nurmagomedov will need another fight and believes that should be a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

“Honestly, I’d be more interested in a fight against Merab,” Makhachev told Ushatayka (h/t Red Corner MMA on X). “Because Umar lost the first fight, there were many reasons why, but what can we say about that now? I think Umar can do much better. I know he can outplay Merab. Umar is still young; he has time to get to the belt. It would be good to close out the loss.”

Nurmagomedov fought Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title last January, and it was Dvalishvili who won by decision to defend the belt in an upset.

Islam Makhachev wants Umar Nurmagomedov to avenge his lone loss

Why Islam Makhachev prefers Umar Nurmagomedov fighting Merab Dvalishvili next, and not a title shot, is simple.

Makhachev believes Nurmagomedov would gain more experience, and he would have a chance to avenge his lone career loss, which he believes is important.

“I have one loss, and I’m always thinking, ‘If only I had a chance to close it out, have a rematch,’” Makhachev added. “And I know that’s no longer possible. But Umar has a good chance now, and Merab is in a good position. He’s No. 1, he’s still going, so I think this fight for Umar (is best). Maybe he doesn’t think so, but I think for him it would be best to fight Merab.”

However, if Nurmagomedov makes a statement at UFC 324, perhaps he can get the next title shot, ahead of the likes of the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong.

