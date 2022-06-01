Jorge Masvidal says he will KO Conor McGregor if the Irishman accepts the fight: “It’s not going to be good for the Conor brand”

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think Conor McGregor will actually fight him.

Recently, Masvidal and McGregor have been going back and forth about a potential fight. It would be a massive scrap and one of the biggest the UFC can do at this time. The fight also makes sense given both men are on losing streaks, but for ‘Gamebred’ he isn’t sure if the Irishman takes it. But, if it does happen, Masvidal vows to KO McGregor badly.

“He just wants to stay relevant. Obviously, I’m still a hot topic while this bitch ass is on his couch sniffing coke or whatever the f**k he’s doing,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “He wants to stay relevant so he takes shots, but he’s not going to fight. The UFC has offered him this fight, as you and me both know this could be the biggest fight in UFC history, why would he not want to cash in on that paycheck? Because he knows I’m going to beat the f**k out of him. I’m not a wrestler so if I beat him it really looks bad for his brand because I’m only going to beat him only way, f*****g in his face, standing up, punching him, knocking his ass out. It’s not going to be good for the Conor brand or his cheap ass whiskey.

“So that little bitch has to do what he has to do and take to Twitter and talk shit, but when they offer him the contract he says stupid f*****g things that can’t happen,” Masvidal continued about McGregor. “He wants me to go down to 155, for starters, I’m not going to go down to 155 for this cocksucker, you’ve fought at 170, why am I going down to 155? I haven’t been in that weight class for five, six years I can’t physically make it anywhere.

“He wants to do things that are just not real and then he wants to talk shit. I’ll entertain the shit talking from time to time when I get bored but we both know he’s not fighting nobody,” Masvidal concluded about McGregor. “Dana White called it a long ass time ago, I’m too much man, too much size as Dana says and it’s stuck with him. At the same time, he can’t do anything about it. He knows when we get in there we are both striking it up I’m going to crack his ass. Everyone saw how his fights with Nate went and then you see my fight with Nate and I made Nate dance and drop to the f*****g floor and grab his stomach and pray to God. Conor knows I got f*****g power and I’m not going to get tired throwing blows.”

According to Jorge Masvidal, he says Conor McGregor doesn’t answer the UFC’s calls when the fight is offered. With that, he doesn’t think the fight will happen but does hope it comes to fruition.

