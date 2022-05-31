Paddy Pimblett says he will never return to Paris following the UEFA Champions League Final: “Crazy shithole that!”

Paddy Pimblett says he will never return to Paris again following the UEFA (Union of European Football Association) Champions League Final.

The Liverpool lightweight contender traveled to the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis last weekend to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF.

Following the match, Paddy, ‘The Baddy’ took to ‘Twitter‘ sharing his experience and indicating he will never return to the French capital tweeting:

“Disgusting! Never catch me in Paris again like crazy shithole that! How anyone can go there for a weekend with their partner & feel safe I 🤷‍♂️! UEFA still try to use an easy scapegoat in LFC fans instead of being honest saying Paris Cudnt handle the final as local took over!”

It was to be Real Madrid winning the match with a score of 1-0 against Liverpool FC. Pimblett admits he feared for his safety leaving the stadium tweeting:

“Lad how dodgy was it David?!? First time in a very long time I’ve actually been worried about my own safety & I can look after myself! It’s different when there’s groups of 30 men running around wielding machetes robbing ppl at knife point an beating up defenceless old men.”

Of course Paddy Pimblett was there to support his hometown club Liverpool FC, and he’s not blaming the Madrid or Liverpool fans but he is blaming the French locals for the horrific experience tweeting:

“Madrid an Liverpool fans are not to blame for anything on Saturday, these were the scenes as I left the ground. In general fear u wud be attacked by 20 men with weapons luckily enough we stayed in a pack an they didn’t come near us just picked on vulnerable ole men on their own!!”

Putting the experience behind him, Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA) will be focussing on his upcoming match-up with Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA) at UFC London on July 23, 2022.

Are you looking forward to Pimblett vs Leavitt? Do you believe ‘The Baddy’ will have the advantage fighting in front of his hometown crowd?