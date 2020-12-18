Stephen Thompson hoping former opponent, Tyron Woodley “gets it back” after recent skid

Stephen Thompson is rooting for Tyron Woodley.

Thompson and Woodley fought at UFC 205 and 209 with the first fight being a draw and Woodley winning the rematch by majority decision. Since then, however, Woodley has struggled. He defended his belt against Demian Maia and Darren Till but in his last three fights has been dominated. “The Chosen One” lost all five rounds to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns and lost all four rounds to Colby Covington before he got TKO’d in the fifth.

Although many have claimed Woodley is done and should retire, Thompson doesn’t feel the same. Instead, he believes it was a tough strength of schedule, and “Wonderboy” is rooting for the former champ to have success.

“People just don’t understand, people who have never put on a pair of gloves and fought don’t understand,” Stephen Thompson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They said the same about me on my losing streak but look at the guys I faced. Darren Till, a heavy Till, Tyron Woodley, Anthony Pettis was a former champion.

“But, yeah man, Tyron Woodley is not the same fighter that I have fought and I don’t know what it is if he has a lot on his plate,” Thompson added. “He is pushing his rap career and that is important to him. I really do pray that this guy gets it back. He is 38-years-old and he inspires me as well. I like to see those guys who have been at the top stay at the top. Hopefully, we see Tyron back soon.”

Stephen Thompson is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 against Geoff Neal. The goal for Wonderboy is to get his hand raised again and fight a top-five opponent next time out.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, doesn’t have his next fight booked and when he will fight next is uncertain at this point.

